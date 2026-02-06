Hyundai Steel reports higher operating profit for 2025 amid lower costs

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel has announced its consolidated financial results for 2025.

Accordingly, Hyundai Steel has posted a net profit of KRW 1 billion ($680,928) for the full year, compared to a net profit of KRW 9 billion in 2024, while its sales revenues decreased by 2.1 percent year on year to KRW 22.73 trillion ($15.48 billion). The company’s operating profit totaled KRW 219 billion ($149.15 million) in the given year, compared to an operating profit of KRW 159 billion in 2024. The increase in operating profit was due to lower raw material prices, cost reduction, increased high-value added product sales and improved flat-steel margins.

In 2025, the company’s total sales volume totaled 17.03 million mt, down by 0.2 percent year on year. Hyundai Steel’s flat steel sales amounted to 11.72 million mt, up by 0.4 percent year on year.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Steel plans to enhance competitiveness in long steel, expand low-carbon steel certifications, and grow automotive steel sales, supported by its EAF investment in the US.