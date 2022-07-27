Hyundai Steel reports higher sales revenues for Q2 despite rising input costs

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:14:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel (Hyundai) has announced its financial results for the second quarter this year.

Accordingly, Hyundai Steel has posted a net profit of KRW 567 billion ($431.75 million) for the second quarter this year, compared to a net profit of KRW 488 billion in the first quarter and KRW 353 billion in the second quarter last year.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter this year, the company’s sales revenues increased by 5.7 percent quarter on quarter and rose by 31.3 percent year on year to KRW 7.38 trillion ($5.6 billion) amid higher selling prices due to the reflection of surging input costs to prices, while its operating profit totaled KRW 822 billion ($625.91 million), compared to an operating profit of KRW 697 billion in the first quarter and an operating profit of KRW 545 billion in the second quarter of the previous year.

In the second quarter this year, the company’s finished steel production amounted to 4.87 million mt, increasing by 4.7 percent year on year, while its steel sales volume totaled 4.86 million mt, down by 3.3 percent year on year amid the disruption of shipments caused by the truckers’ strike.

According to the company, construction demand is expected to decrease slightly in the full year amid the slow recovery, the raw material costs hike, and sluggish business. Hyundai Steel expects the automobile production recovery to be delayed by supply disruptions, while semiconductor chip shortage is expected to ease in the second half this year.