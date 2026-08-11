US proposes expanding Section 232 tariffs to 14 additional derivative product categories

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has proposed expanding the scope of Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper to 14 additional categories of derivative products, according to a notice seeking public comments published in the Federal Register.

The proposed additions include aluminum powder, brass-wind musical instruments and their parts, welding machine parts, floor safes, certain electric conductor cables, fire extinguishers, heat exchanger parts, hydraulic engine and motor parts, certain cranes and mobile lifting equipment, tanker trailers and semi-trailers, agricultural trailers and semi-trailers, other trailers and semi-trailers, as well as certain filled steel containers.

The proposal follows US President Donald Trump's April 2, 2026, proclamation strengthening Section 232 measures covering imports of steel, aluminum and copper. The proclamation authorized the US commerce secretary and US trade representative to add derivative products when they jointly determine that imports threaten US national security, contribute to previously identified national security risks or undermine the objectives of existing Section 232 measures. According to the Department of Commerce, available information indicates that the products proposed for inclusion are predominantly composed of steel, aluminum and/or copper by weight and that their imports could undermine the objectives of the existing Section 232 measures.

Most products could face 25 percent tariff

If adopted, most of the additional derivative products would generally become subject to a 25 percent tariff. Different rates are proposed for several categories. Certain self-propelled cranes, mobile lifting frames and straddle carriers would be subject to the tariff rates applicable to mobile industrial equipment under the June 1, 2026, proclamation.

Meanwhile, self-loading or self-unloading agricultural trailers and semi-trailers would generally face a 15 percent tariff. Certain filled steel containers used for propane, oxygen and propylene would generally be subject to a 50 percent tariff. However, the tariff would apply only to the value of the metal container rather than the value of the contents.

Among the products identified in the proposal are electric conductor cables classified under HTSUS codes 8544.49.2000, 8544.49.3040, 8544.49.3080 and 8544.60.4000. Other proposed additions include fire extinguishers under HTSUS 8424.10.0000, heat exchanger parts under HTSUS 8419.90.3000, tanker trailers and semi-trailers under HTSUS 8716.31.00, and other trailers and semi-trailers under HTSUS 8716.40.00, among other products.

The BIS is accepting public comments on the proposed expansion of the Section 232 tariff scope until August 27, 2026.