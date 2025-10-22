Canada offers tariff exemptions on select US and Chinese steel imports to support key industries

The Canadian government has proposed a new round of tariff relief measures on selected steel and aluminum imports from the US and China, according to an official document seen by Reuters. The move is designed to support domestic industries affected by ongoing trade disputes with both countries.

The exemptions form part of a broader effort by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration, which is currently engaged in trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump, who had previously imposed 50 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Import exemptions for strategic sectors and non-domestic products

The ministry of finance has amended the 2024 Surtax Remission Order on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, granting tariff relief on specific varieties not produced domestically. The updated order took effect on October 15, with further implementation details to be published on November 5.

In parallel, Canada has exempted certain US steel and aluminum products from counter-tariffs. These exemptions primarily cover materials linked to public health, national security, manufacturing, agriculture, and food packaging.

Canadian finance minister François-Philippe Champagne explained that the exemptions were designed to assist downstream industries facing “exceptional circumstances” while ensuring supply chain continuity.