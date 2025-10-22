 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Canada...

Canada offers tariff exemptions on select US and Chinese steel imports to support key industries

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 15:02:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canadian government has proposed a new round of tariff relief measures on selected steel and aluminum imports from the US and China, according to an official document seen by Reuters. The move is designed to support domestic industries affected by ongoing trade disputes with both countries.

The exemptions form part of a broader effort by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration, which is currently engaged in trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump, who had previously imposed 50 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Import exemptions for strategic sectors and non-domestic products

The ministry of finance has amended the 2024 Surtax Remission Order on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, granting tariff relief on specific varieties not produced domestically. The updated order took effect on October 15, with further implementation details to be published on November 5.

In parallel, Canada has exempted certain US steel and aluminum products from counter-tariffs. These exemptions primarily cover materials linked to public health, national security, manufacturing, agriculture, and food packaging.

Canadian finance minister François-Philippe Champagne explained that the exemptions were designed to assist downstream industries facing “exceptional circumstances” while ensuring supply chain continuity.


Tags: Canada US North America Steelmaking Section 232 Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Weekly Mexican long steel pricing mixed amid new reports of reduced local rebar demand

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat as markets react to effects of tariffs

04 Apr | Longs and Billet

April US scrap prices seen down as tariff-inspired buying of finished steel slows ahead of tariff announcements

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

White House announces minimum 10 percent “baseline” reciprocal tariffs on a broad list of nations at Rose Garden ...

03 Apr | Steel News

White House to announce details of Trump reciprocal tariffs at 4 pm. Rose Garden ceremony

02 Apr | Steel News

US April scrap prices seen soft sideways to $20-40/gt less as supplies are reported to be growing

27 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada files complaint with WTO against US steel tariffs

14 Mar | Steel News

US domestic rebar and wire rod pricing steady as markets wait and see if new Section 232 tariffs stick

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

March US scrap expectations slip from earlier highs after Trump delays Canada-Mexico tariffs

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

US delays tariffs on Mexico and Canada

07 Mar | Steel News