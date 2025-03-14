 |  Login 
Canada files complaint with WTO against US steel tariffs

Friday, 14 March 2025 11:28:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canadian government has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the US decision to implement 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, which officially came into effect on March 12.

Accordingly, Canada has argued that the decision, which terminates Canada’s exemption from additional duties on certain steel and aluminum products, is not consistent with the obligations of WTO’s General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) dated 1994. Also, these measures invalidate, or harm indirect or direct benefits provided to Canada under the agreement. Additionally, Canada has requested consultations with the US government on steel and aluminum tariffs.

If within 60 days consultations have failed to provide any solution, then Canada could request adjudication by a WTO panel.


