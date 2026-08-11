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China's excavator sales increase by 24.8 percent in January-July 2027

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 10:03:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In July this year, China's excavator sales amounted to 19,521 units, up 13.9 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in July, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 7,608 units, increasing by 4.13 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 11,913 units, up 21.2 percent year on year.   

In the January-July period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 171,841 units, up 24.8 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 86,633 units, increasing by 18.8 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 85,208 units, up 31.7 percent year on year. 

The machinery sector has become among the most important for the steel sector amid the shifting of demand from real estate to manufacturing and high-end equipment. In 2025, machinery manufacturing was a major driver of Chinese steel demand, accounting for approximately 30-35 percent of total steel consumption. The manufacturing industry (including machinery, automotive and shipbuilding) overall consumed 50 percent of China's steel in 2024 and around 51 percent in 2025.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

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