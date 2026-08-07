Heavy truck sales in China increase by 21 percent in January-July 2026

In the January-July period this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 753,000 units, up 21.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In July alone, heavy truck sales in China amounted to 92,000 units, down 21.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 8.4 percent year on year, with the year-on-year rise slowing down compared to the increases recorded in March, April, May and June this year.

The increase in heavy truck sales in the first seven months has been driven jointly by three forces - domestic trade-in policies, robust export growth, and the rising market penetration of new energy heavy trucks.