 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA:...

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 8.72 percent in H1 2026

Thursday, 06 August 2026 09:35:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 8.72 percent, 6.53 percent, 2.66 percent, 1.52 percent and 0.26 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA). 

In June this year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, and ferrous scrap increased by 6.42 percent, 8.0 percent and 0.07 percent month on month, while the weighted-average purchase costs of Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis) and import iron ore declined by 3.48 percent and 3.31 percent month on month, respectively.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

China Shenhua Energy's coal sales up 1.8 percent in January-June 2026

31 Jul | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 4.54 percent in Jan-May 2026

29 Jun | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 3.3 percent in January-May 2026

24 Jun | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 2.06 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

27 May | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 1.3 percent in January-April 2026

22 May | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 1.09 percent in Q1

28 Apr | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 3.96 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

30 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 2.6 percent in January-February

30 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 9.9 percent in January 2026

27 Feb | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 27.32 percent in 2025

05 Feb | Steel News