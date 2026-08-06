CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 8.72 percent in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 8.72 percent, 6.53 percent, 2.66 percent, 1.52 percent and 0.26 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In June this year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, and ferrous scrap increased by 6.42 percent, 8.0 percent and 0.07 percent month on month, while the weighted-average purchase costs of Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis) and import iron ore declined by 3.48 percent and 3.31 percent month on month, respectively.