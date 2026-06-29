CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 4.54 percent in Jan-May 2026

In the January-May period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore and import iron ore fines increased by 4.54 percent, 1.91 percent, 2.49 percent and 1.1 percent year on year, respectively, while the weighted-average purchase cost in China of ferrous scrap declined by 0.5 percent year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In May this year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore and ferrous scrap increased by 1.4 percent, 4.42 percent, 0.03 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.97 percent month on month, respectively.