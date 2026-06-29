 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA:...

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 4.54 percent in Jan-May 2026

Monday, 29 June 2026 09:59:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore and import iron ore fines increased by 4.54 percent, 1.91 percent, 2.49 percent and 1.1 percent year on year, respectively, while the weighted-average purchase cost in China of ferrous scrap declined by 0.5 percent year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In May this year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore and ferrous scrap increased by 1.4 percent, 4.42 percent, 0.03 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.97 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 3.3 percent in January-May 2026

24 Jun | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 2.06 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

27 May | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 1.3 percent in January-April 2026

22 May | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 1.09 percent in Q1

28 Apr | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 3.96 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

30 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 2.6 percent in January-February

30 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 9.9 percent in January 2026

27 Feb | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 27.32 percent in 2025

05 Feb | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.68% in November 2025

02 Dec | Steel News

China’s steel sector PMI decreases to 48 percent in November 2025

01 Dec | Steel News