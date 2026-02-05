CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 27.32 percent in 2025

In 2025, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap decreased by 27.32 percent, 24.36 percent, 6.26 percent, 7.26 percent and 9.94 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In December of last year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal and import iron ore rose by 0.09 percent and 0.23 percent, respectively, while the weighted-average purchase costs of metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis) and ferrous scrap decreased by 0.35 percent, 0.18 percent and 1.39 percent, respectively, all month on month.