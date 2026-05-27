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CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 2.06 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

Wednesday, 27 May 2026 09:29:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, domestic production iron ore and import iron ore fines increased by 2.06 percent, 2.06 percent and 0.55 percent year on year, while the weighted-average purchase costs in China of metallurgical coke and ferrous scrap decreased by 0.42 percent and 1.28 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In April this year, the weighted-average purchase cost of coking coal, metallurgical coke, Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis) and import iron ore increased by 3.65 percent, 1.81 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.87 percent month on month, while the weighted-average purchase cost of ferrous scrap decreased by 0.02 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

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