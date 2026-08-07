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Turkey's OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group's net profit surges in H1 2026 amid higher steel output

Friday, 07 August 2026 11:48:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first half of 2026.

The group recorded a net profit of TRY 9.22 billion ($197.96 million) in the given period, rising sharply from TRY 1.82 billion ($39.08 million) in the same period of 2025, while its sales revenues increased by 31.2 percent year on year to TRY 124.57 billion ($2.67 billion). Its operating profit rose by 40.1 percent to TRY 5.24 billion ($112.51 million), while its EBITDA increased by 54.1 percent to TRY 12.51 billion ($268.60 million).

In the first half, the group produced 4.6 million mt of crude steel, including 1.8 million mt at its Ereğli facilities and 2.8 million mt at its İskenderun facilities, accounting for 23 percent of Turkey's total crude steel production. Its flat steel output increased by 16.7 percent year on year to 3.82 million mt, while its long steel output rose by 35.8 percent to 497,000 mt.

Meanwhile, the group's flat steel sales increased by 13.4 percent year on year to 3.75 million mt and its long steel sales rose by 34.6 percent to 494,000 mt, with exports representing 14 percent of total sales. Its liquid steel and crude steel capacity utilization rates improved to 97 percent and 95 percent, respectively, compared to 78 percent and 77 percent in the first half of 2025.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Crude Steel Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Oyak Mining Metallurgy Group 

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