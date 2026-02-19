Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees sharp fall in net profit for 2025

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced its financial and operational results for the full year of 2025.

The group has reported a net profit of TRY 694.34 million ($15.86 million) for 2025, down 91.5 percent compared to a net profit of TRY 14.19 billion in 2024, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 208.91 billion ($4.77 billion), up by 2.4 percent year on year. The group’s operating income in 2024 amounted to TRY 9.95 billion ($227.39 million), compared to an operating income of TRY 21.06 billion in 2024.

Regarding the operational results, in the given period OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group produced 8.1 million mt of crude steel, including 2.6 million mt of crude steel produced at the Eregli works, down by 20.2 percent, and 5.5 million mt at the Iskenderun works, increasing by 3.8 percent, all year on year.

In 2025, the flat steel output of OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group increased to 6.85 million mt, down 3.7 percent, while its long steel output amounted to 928,000 mt, decreasing by 3.8 percent, both year on year. Additionally, in the given period, its flat steel sales volumes went down by 2.7 percent year on year to 6.89 million mt, while its long steel sales volumes decreased by 2.7 percent year on year to 931,000 mt.

The group stated that it exported 1.53 million mt of flat products and 23,000 mt of long products in 2025, with exports making up 20 percent of all its sales.