OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group posts 77.7% fall in net profit for Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 13:51:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first nine months of this year.

In the January-September period of 2025, the company reported a net profit of TRY 2.52 billion ($60.04 million), down 77.7 percent compared to a net profit of TRY 11.28 billion in the same period last year, while its sales revenues amounted to TRY 147.91 billion ($3.52 billion), down by 0.7 percent year on year. OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group’s operating income in the given months amounted to TRY 5.92 billion ($141.06 million), compared to an operating income of TRY 15.85 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Regarding the operational results, in the given period OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group produced 5.8 million mt of crude steel, decreasing by 12.1 percent, including 1.7 million mt of crude steel produced at the Eregli works, and 4.1 million mt at the Iskenderun works.

In the given period, the flat steel output of OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group went down by 5.1 percent to 4.95 million mt, while the company’s long steel output amounted to 619,000 mt, moving down by 14.8 percent, both year on year. Additionally, in the given period, the flat steel sales volumes of the company went down by 3.4 percent year on year to 4.97 million mt, while its long steel sales volumes fell by 11.3 percent year on year to 627,000 mt.

In the given period, the company’s exports made up 23 percent of its total sales, down from 25 percent recorded in the first half of the year.


