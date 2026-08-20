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Turkey's Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii narrows net loss despite lower revenues in H1 2026

Thursday, 20 August 2026 11:54:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii AŞ. has announced its financial results for the first half of the current year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 516.81 million ($10.78 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 611.98 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues decreased by 10.1 percent year on year to TRY 1.08 billion ($22.52 million). In addition, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii's operating loss for the first six months came to TRY 232.76 million ($4.85 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 149.57 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

In the first half, the company's total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 596.26 million ($12.43 million), decreasing by eight percent, and its galvanized wire sales value fell by two percent to TRY 117.56 million ($2.45 million), while its spring wire sales dropped by 18 percent to TRY 199.89 million ($4.17 million), all on year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, its prestressed concrete strand sales value decreased by 20 percent year on year to TRY 163.93 million ($3.42 million).

The company stated that the global economic slowdown and weaker economic activity resulted in slower sales processes in the countries where it operates. Çelik Halat added that, despite the contraction in the market having a negative impact on its operations, it expects positive business results in the long term amid expectations for lower raw material prices, reduced volatility in freight rates and its strategy to enter new export markets.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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