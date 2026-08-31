Turkey's Kardemir Çelik expects to increase sales revenue to $1.3 billion by 2034

Izmir-based steel producer Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it expects growth in its sales revenue and EBITDA in the coming years.

The company's sales revenue is projected to increase from an estimated $555.64 million in 2026 to approximately $1.3 billion in 2034, while its EBITDA is expected to rise from $57.17 million to $189.69 million over the same period.

The company's sales revenue and EBITDA forecasts for the coming years can be seen in the table below.

Year Sales revenue Annual sales revenue growth (%) EBITDA 2026 555.64 million $ -4.6 57.17 million $ 2027 671.95 million $ 20.9 79.49 million $ 2028 808.32 million $ 20.3 110.17 million $ 2029 889.39 million $ 10.0 127.17 million $ 2030 958.41 million $ 7.8 141.27 million $ 2031 1.03 billion $ 7.9 156.63 million $ 2032 1.11 billion $ 7.8 173.5 million $ 2033 1.20 billion $ 7.9 178.65 million $ 2034 1.30 billion $ 7.9 189.69 million $

Annual capex of $25 million projected

According to the forecasts, Kardemir Çelik's capital expenditures are expected to amount to $36.62 million in 2026. Annual capital expenditures of $25 million are projected for each year between 2027 and 2034.

The company's capital expenditures as a percentage of sales are forecast to decline from 6.6 percent in 2026 to 3.7 percent in 2027, 3.1 percent in 2028 and 2.6 percent in 2030, before reaching 1.9 percent in 2034.