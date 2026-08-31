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Turkey's Kardemir Çelik expects to increase sales revenue to $1.3 billion by 2034

Monday, 31 August 2026 15:45:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Izmir-based steel producer Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it expects growth in its sales revenue and EBITDA in the coming years.

The company's sales revenue is projected to increase from an estimated $555.64 million in 2026 to approximately $1.3 billion in 2034, while its EBITDA is expected to rise from $57.17 million to $189.69 million over the same period.

The company's sales revenue and EBITDA forecasts for the coming years can be seen in the table below.

Year

Sales revenue

Annual sales revenue growth (%)

EBITDA

2026

555.64 million $

-4.6

57.17 million $

2027

671.95 million $

20.9

79.49 million $

2028

808.32 million $

20.3

110.17 million $

2029

889.39 million $

10.0

127.17 million $

2030

958.41 million $

7.8

141.27 million $

2031

1.03 billion $

7.9

156.63 million $

2032

1.11 billion $

7.8

173.5 million $

2033

1.20 billion $

7.9

178.65 million $

2034

1.30 billion $

7.9

189.69 million $

Annual capex of $25 million projected

According to the forecasts, Kardemir Çelik's capital expenditures are expected to amount to $36.62 million in 2026. Annual capital expenditures of $25 million are projected for each year between 2027 and 2034.

The company's capital expenditures as a percentage of sales are forecast to decline from 6.6 percent in 2026 to 3.7 percent in 2027, 3.1 percent in 2028 and 2.6 percent in 2030, before reaching 1.9 percent in 2034.

Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports Opinion 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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