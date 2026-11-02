Turkey's scrap imports rise 2.4 percent in January-September 2026 despite September decline

In September this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 10.3 percent month on month but decreased by 8.8 percent year on year to 1.55 million mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $599.78 million, up 6.8 percent month on month and down 2.7 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 14.28 million mt, up 2.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 7.6 percent to $5.62 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's scrap imports - last 12 months

The US remained Turkey's largest scrap supplier in January-September, with shipments increasing by 1.2 percent year on year to 2.74 million mt. However, US-origin imports fell by 34.6 percent year on year to 255,204 mt in September, indicating weaker monthly shipments from the leading supplier.

The UK remained in second place, with January-September shipments rising by 3.6 percent to 1.69 million mt, while imports from the Netherlands fell by 22.2 percent to 1.64 million mt. Despite the cumulative decline, Dutch shipments increased by 29.0 percent year on year in September to 182,732 mt.

Romania recorded the strongest growth among the leading suppliers, with imports rising by 55.6 percent to 1.10 million mt. Imports from Denmark increased by 16.7 percent to 810,843 mt, while shipments from Russia rose by 21.7 percent to 801,748 mt and those from France increased by 32.9 percent to 476,343 mt. In September, imports from Denmark surged by 188.1 percent year on year, while shipments from Germany fell by 63.2 percent.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,738,321 2,705,834 1.2 255,204 390,368 -34.6 UK 1,685,151 1,625,911 3.6 188,524 191,552 -1.6 Netherlands 1,638,375 2,104,606 -22.2 182,732 141,669 29.0 Romania 1,097,726 705,419 55.6 114,880 87,677 31.0 Belgium 1,078,969 1,076,349 0.2 138,047 109,174 26.4 Denmark 810,843 694,955 16.7 159,450 55,337 188.1 Russia 801,748 658,901 21.7 110,574 134,414 -17.7 Lithuania 768,044 676,044 13.6 121,409 117,215 3.6 France 476,343 358,468 32.9 47,516 60,237 -21.1 Germany 453,506 479,252 -5.4 29,731 80,895 -63.2

Shares in Turkey's scrap imports - January-September 2026