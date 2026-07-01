Turkey’s scrap imports edge down in January-May 2026 as US overtakes Netherlands

In May this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 20.2 percent month on month and by 7.0 percent year on year to 1.49 million mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $593.95 million, down 5.6 percent year on year and 18.0 percent month on month.

In the January-May period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 8.08 million mt, down 1.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 0.1 percent to $3.11 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - Last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, Turkey’s largest scrap import sources were mainly the Netherlands, the US, the UK, Belgium and Denmark, while the ranking shifted in favor of the US in the same period of 2026. Imports from the US increased by 24.1 percent year on year to 1.66 million mt, making it the largest supplier, while imports from the Netherlands, last year’s leading source, fell by 22 percent to 1.07 million mt. The UK maintained its third-place position with a 4.6 percent increase, while the 53.1 percent rise in imports from Romania to 630,975 mt was notable. By contrast, imports from Belgium and Lithuania declined by 18.3 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, while imports from Germany also fell by 8.9 percent. The overall picture shows that, although Turkey’s total scrap import tonnage declined slightly in the January-May period, there was a significant shift in supplier distribution, with the US and Romania increasing their weight while the Netherlands and Belgium lost share.

Turkey's scrap import sources in the January-May period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 1,658,437 1,336,501 24.1 243,637 280,693 -13.2 Netherlands 1,069,502 1,371,016 -22.0 208,258 197,071 5.7 UK 941,346 900,094 4.6 226,284 214,952 5.3 Romania 630,975 412,176 53.1 103,359 93,526 10.5 Belgium 540,678 661,826 -18.3 152,584 121,923 25.1 Denmark 485,021 456,509 6.2 103,802 58,041 78.8 Lithuania 369,714 399,047 -7.4 0 103,542 -100.0 Russia 308,285 277,268 11.2 46,545 41,607 11.9 France 272,643 256,275 6.4 27,594 27,330 1.0 Germany 239,468 262,767 -8.9 56,263 20,315 177.0

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-May 2026