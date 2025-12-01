Turkey’s scrap imports down 7.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 12.2 percent year on year and by 24 percent month on month to 1.29 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $464.39 million, down 21.2 percent year on year and 24.7 percent month on month.

In the first ten months of the year, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 15.23 million mt, down 7.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 17.5 percent to $5.68 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.96 million mt of scrap from the US, down 23.5 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.29 million mt in the given period, up three year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.83 million mt of scrap, up three percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-October period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,962,388 3,872,397 -23.5 256,554 461,752 -44.4 Netherlands 2,295,480 2,228,212 3.0 190,875 195,708 -2.5 UK 1,827,121 1,773,152 3.0 201,210 164,306 22.5 Belgium 1,076,349 947,325 13.6 - - - Romania 797,456 744,871 7.1 92,037 82,485 11.6 Denmark 748,947 737,920 1.5 53,992 48,039 12.4 Lithuania 712,054 850,431 -16.3 36,010 109,449 -67.1 Russia 700,643 470,662 48.9 42,026 40,097 4.8 Germany 559,211 530,649 5.4 79,959 25,277 216.3 Poland 464,184 347,783 33.5 41,043 - -

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-October 2025