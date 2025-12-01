Turkey’s scrap imports down 7.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 12.2 percent year on year and by 24 percent month on month to 1.29 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $464.39 million, down 21.2 percent year on year and 24.7 percent month on month.
In the first ten months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 15.23 million mt, down 7.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 17.5 percent to $5.68 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey imported 2.96 million mt of scrap from the US, down 23.5 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.29 million mt in the given period, up three year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.83 million mt of scrap, up three percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-October period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-October 2025
|January-October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|October 2025
|October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|US
|2,962,388
|3,872,397
|-23.5
|256,554
|461,752
|-44.4
|Netherlands
|2,295,480
|2,228,212
|3.0
|190,875
|195,708
|-2.5
|UK
|1,827,121
|1,773,152
|3.0
|201,210
|164,306
|22.5
|Belgium
|1,076,349
|947,325
|13.6
|-
|-
|-
|Romania
|797,456
|744,871
|7.1
|92,037
|82,485
|11.6
|Denmark
|748,947
|737,920
|1.5
|53,992
|48,039
|12.4
|Lithuania
|712,054
|850,431
|-16.3
|36,010
|109,449
|-67.1
|Russia
|700,643
|470,662
|48.9
|42,026
|40,097
|4.8
|Germany
|559,211
|530,649
|5.4
|79,959
|25,277
|216.3
|Poland
|464,184
|347,783
|33.5
|41,043
|-
|-
Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-October 2025