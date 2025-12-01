 |  Login 
Turkey’s scrap imports down 7.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Monday, 01 December 2025 11:28:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 12.2 percent year on year and by 24 percent month on month to 1.29 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $464.39 million, down 21.2 percent year on year and 24.7 percent month on month.

In the first ten months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 15.23 million mt, down 7.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 17.5 percent to $5.68 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.96 million mt of scrap from the US, down 23.5 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.29 million mt in the given period, up three year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.83 million mt of scrap, up three percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-October period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-October 2025 January-October 2024 Y-o-y change (%) October 2025 October 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
US  2,962,388  3,872,397 -23.5  256,554  461,752 -44.4
Netherlands  2,295,480  2,228,212 3.0  190,875  195,708 -2.5
UK  1,827,121  1,773,152 3.0  201,210  164,306 22.5
Belgium  1,076,349  947,325 13.6  -    -   -
Romania  797,456  744,871 7.1  92,037  82,485 11.6
Denmark  748,947  737,920 1.5  53,992  48,039 12.4
Lithuania  712,054  850,431 -16.3  36,010  109,449 -67.1
Russia  700,643  470,662 48.9  42,026  40,097 4.8
Germany  559,211  530,649 5.4  79,959  25,277 216.3
Poland  464,184  347,783 33.5  41,043  -   -

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-October 2025


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

