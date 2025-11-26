 |  Login 
UK-based recycler Unimetals files for liquidation, 650 jobs under threat

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 14:57:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based metals recycling company Unimetals Recycling Ltd has entered liquidation, with more than 650 workers facing possible redundancy, according to local media reports. The business, which operates from 27 locations across the UK filed a winding-up petition after efforts to find a buyer fell through.

It remains unclear how quickly the liquidation process will begin or how many employees will ultimately lose their jobs. In a statement made to the press, the company said it had pursued every option to secure new financing to meet its obligations and preserve the business.

Unimetals said that it initiated an accelerated M&A process, supported by advisers and conducted in collaboration with stakeholders, in an attempt to identify potential buyers or investors. Despite what the company described as “substantial interest”, no transaction could be completed.

The £195 million acquisition of US-based metals recycler Sims Limited’s UK operations failed to deliver a turnaround.
 
Unimetals was founded in 2023 with the aim to consolidate and expand recycling operations with a focus on critical minerals and metals important for decarbonization. In October 2024, the company took over Sims Limited’s UK operations, acquiring four metal shredders, three port facilities and other processing assets, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

