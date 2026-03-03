Turkey’s scrap imports up 15.4 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 1.2 percent compared to December 2025 and went up by 15.4 percent year on year to 1.7 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $635.43 million, up 1.7 percent month on month and 14.7 percent year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - January 2026

In the given month, Turkey imported 358,153 mt of scrap from the US, up 143.3 percent year on year, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 220,857 mt in the given month, down 13 percent year on year, and the UK which supplied 155,898 mt of scrap, down 24.2 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 358,153 147,186 143.3 Netherlands 220,857 253,812 -13.0 UK 155,898 205,794 -24.2 Romania 148,606 56,043 165.2 Lithuania 125,295 39,015 221.1 Russia 121,709 70,904 71.7 Denmark 65,952 118,954 -44.6 Estonia 62,223 - - France 61,543 46,950 31.1 Belgium 60,127 79,233 -24.1

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January 2026