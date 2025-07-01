Turkey’s scrap imports posts sharper drop in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 11.3 percent year on year and by 14.9 percent month on month to 1.60 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $628.9 million, down 15.6 percent year on year and 12.6 percent month on month.

In the January-May period, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 8.17 million mt, down 5.3 percent compared to a 3.8 percent decline in January-April period, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.2 percent to $3.10 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.37 million mt of scrap from the Netherlands, up 12 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the US which supplied 1.34 million mt in the given period, down 24.4 year on year, and the UK which supplied 900,094 mt of scrap, down 8.3 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-May period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Netherlands 1,371,016 1,224,105 12.0 197,071 226,091 -12.8 US 1,336,502 1,768,797 -24.4 280,693 395,029 -28.9 UK 900,094 981,209 -8.3 214,952 252,211 -14.8 Belgium 661,826 558,818 18.4 121,923 79,390 53.6 Denmark 456,509 450,677 1.3 58,040 91,023 -36.2 Romania 412,177 371,246 11.0 93,526 63,191 48.0 Lithuania 399,047 409,122 -2.5 103,541 63,767 62.4 Russia 277,268 172,954 60.3 41,607 88,158 -52.8 Germany 262,768 312,878 -16.0 20,315 103,442 -80.4 France 256,275 289,132 -11.4 27,330 45,851 -40.4

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-May 2025