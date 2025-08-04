Turkey’s scrap imports down 5.8 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 8.7 percent year on year and by 24.2 percent month on month to 1.21 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $455.28 million, down 16.7 percent year on year and 27.6 percent month on month.

In the first half of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 9.38 million mt, down 5.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.2 percent to $3.56 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.72 million mt of scrap from the US, down 18.8 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.50 million mt in the given period, up 14.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 924,294 mt of scrap, down 16.5 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-June period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 1,722,946 2,121,749 -18.8 386,444 352,953 9.5 Netherlands 1,502,529 1,311,796 14.5 131,512 87,692 50.0 UK 924,294 1,106,363 -16.5 24,199 125,154 -80.7 Belgium 740,861 649,374 14.1 79,034 90,556 -12.7 Denmark 496,900 500,259 -0.7 40,390 49,582 -18.5 Lithuania 486,099 481,554 0.9 87,051 72,431 20.2 Romania 475,513 452,789 5.0 63,337 81,543 -22.3 Russia 356,844 276,906 28.9 79,576 103,952 -23.4 Germany 341,723 368,429 -7.2 78,954 55,551 42.1 Poland 328,380 215,764 52.2 74,014 22,062 235.5

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-June 2025