Turkey's scrap imports...

Turkey’s scrap imports down 5.8 percent in H1 2025

Monday, 04 August 2025 15:58:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 8.7 percent year on year and by 24.2 percent month on month to 1.21 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $455.28 million, down 16.7 percent year on year and 27.6 percent month on month.

In the first half of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 9.38 million mt, down 5.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.2 percent to $3.56 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.72 million mt of scrap from the US, down 18.8 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.50 million mt in the given period, up 14.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 924,294 mt of scrap, down 16.5 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-June period are as follows:

Country
Amount (mt)
 
 
 
 
 
 
January-June 2025
January-June 2024
Y-o-y change (%)
June 2025
June 2024
Y-o-y change (%)
US
1,722,946
2,121,749
-18.8
386,444
352,953
9.5
Netherlands
1,502,529
1,311,796
14.5
131,512
87,692
50.0
UK
924,294
1,106,363
-16.5
24,199
125,154
-80.7
Belgium
740,861
649,374
14.1
79,034
90,556
-12.7
Denmark
496,900
500,259
-0.7
40,390
49,582
-18.5
Lithuania
486,099
481,554
0.9
87,051
72,431
20.2
Romania
475,513
452,789
5.0
63,337
81,543
-22.3
Russia
356,844
276,906
28.9
79,576
103,952
-23.4
Germany
341,723
368,429
-7.2
78,954
55,551
42.1
Poland
328,380
215,764
52.2
74,014
22,062
235.5
Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-June 2025

