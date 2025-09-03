 |  Login 
Turkey’s scrap imports down 6.1 percent in Jan-July 2025

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 11:31:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 7.7 percent year on year and increased by 21.8 percent month on month to 1.47 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $540.75 million, down 17.6 percent year on year and up 18.9 percent month on month.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 10.85 million mt, down 6.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.4 percent to $4.10 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 2 million mt of scrap from the US, down 18.8 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.74 million mt in the given period, up 20.6 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.26 million mt of scrap, down 7.3 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
US 2,002,379 2,466,955 -18.8 279,432 345,206 -19.1
Netherlands 1,745,746 1,447,781 20.6 243,064 135,984 78.7
UK 1,257,931 1,357,160 -7.3 333,636 250,798 33.0
Belgium 815,392 751,431 8.5 74,527 102,057 -27.0
Denmark 571,287 580,065 -1.5 74,388 79,805 -6.8
Romania 544,065 530,178 2.6 68,613 77,389 -11.3
Lithuania 522,204 569,562 -8.3 36,105 88,008 -59.0
Russia 456,834 355,440 28.5 99,990 78,534 27.3
Germany 398,355 399,057 -0.2 56,633 30,628 84.9
Poland 374,124 275,086 36.0 45,744 59,322 -22.9

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-July 2025

