Turkey’s scrap imports down 6.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 17.7 percent year on year and by 21.6 percent month on month to 1.69 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $616.98 million, up 4.3 percent year on year and 22.4 percent month on month.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 13.94 million mt, down 6.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 17.2 percent to $5.22 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.70 million mt of scrap from the US, down 20.7 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.10 million mt in the given period, up 3.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.62 million mt of scrap, up 1.1 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,705,814 3,410,645 -20.7 390,351 474,462 -17.7 Netherlands 2,104,606 2,032,504 3.5 141,669 217,406 -34.8 UK 1,625,904 1,608,845 1.1 191,550 152,673 25.5 Belgium 1,076,349 947,325 13.6 109,174 79,423 37.5 Romania 705,403 662,386 6.5 87,661 54,924 59.6 Denmark 694,955 689,880 0.7 55,337 26,693 107.3 Lithuania 676,044 740,982 -8.8 117,215 27,950 319.4 Russia 658,617 430,565 53.0 134,130 36,056 272.0 Germany 479,252 505,371 -5.2 80,895 31,809 154.3 Poland 423,140 347,783 21.7 25,195 22,632 11.3

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-September 2025