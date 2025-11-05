 |  Login 
Turkey’s scrap imports down 6.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 13:56:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 17.7 percent year on year and by 21.6 percent month on month to 1.69 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $616.98 million, up 4.3 percent year on year and 22.4 percent month on month.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 13.94 million mt, down 6.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 17.2 percent to $5.22 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.70 million mt of scrap from the US, down 20.7 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.10 million mt in the given period, up 3.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.62 million mt of scrap, up 1.1 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
US  2,705,814  3,410,645 -20.7  390,351  474,462 -17.7
Netherlands  2,104,606  2,032,504 3.5  141,669  217,406 -34.8
UK  1,625,904  1,608,845 1.1  191,550  152,673 25.5
Belgium  1,076,349  947,325 13.6  109,174  79,423 37.5
Romania  705,403  662,386 6.5  87,661  54,924 59.6
Denmark  694,955  689,880 0.7  55,337  26,693 107.3
Lithuania  676,044  740,982 -8.8  117,215  27,950 319.4
Russia  658,617  430,565 53.0  134,130  36,056 272.0
Germany  479,252  505,371 -5.2  80,895  31,809 154.3
Poland  423,140  347,783 21.7  25,195  22,632 11.3

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-September 2025

