Turkey’s scrap imports down 6.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 17.7 percent year on year and by 21.6 percent month on month to 1.69 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $616.98 million, up 4.3 percent year on year and 22.4 percent month on month.
In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 13.94 million mt, down 6.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 17.2 percent to $5.22 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey imported 2.70 million mt of scrap from the US, down 20.7 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.10 million mt in the given period, up 3.5 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.62 million mt of scrap, up 1.1 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-September period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-September 2025
|January-September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|September 2025
|September 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|US
|2,705,814
|3,410,645
|-20.7
|390,351
|474,462
|-17.7
|Netherlands
|2,104,606
|2,032,504
|3.5
|141,669
|217,406
|-34.8
|UK
|1,625,904
|1,608,845
|1.1
|191,550
|152,673
|25.5
|Belgium
|1,076,349
|947,325
|13.6
|109,174
|79,423
|37.5
|Romania
|705,403
|662,386
|6.5
|87,661
|54,924
|59.6
|Denmark
|694,955
|689,880
|0.7
|55,337
|26,693
|107.3
|Lithuania
|676,044
|740,982
|-8.8
|117,215
|27,950
|319.4
|Russia
|658,617
|430,565
|53.0
|134,130
|36,056
|272.0
|Germany
|479,252
|505,371
|-5.2
|80,895
|31,809
|154.3
|Poland
|423,140
|347,783
|21.7
|25,195
|22,632
|11.3
Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-September 2025