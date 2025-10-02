 |  Login 
Turkey's scrap imports...

Turkey’s scrap imports down 9.4 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Thursday, 02 October 2025 10:52:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 29.1 percent year on year and by 5.5 percent month on month to 1.39 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $504.25 million, down 37.5 percent year on year and 6.7 percent month on month.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 12.25 million mt, down 9.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 19.4 percent to $4.60 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 2.31 million mt of scrap from the US, down 21.1 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.96 million mt in the given period, up 8.1 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.43 million mt of scrap, down 1.5 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-August period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
US 2,315,450 2,936,183 -21.1 313,033 469,228 -33.3
Netherlands 1,962,936 1,815,097 8.1 217,186 367,316 -40.9
UK 1,434,335 1,456,173 -1.5 176,402 99,012 78.2
Belgium 967,175 867,901 11.4 151,784 116,469 30.3
Denmark 639,618 663,187 -3.6 68,319 83,122 -17.8
Romania 617,742 607,462 1.7 73,697 77,284 -4.6
Lithuania 558,829 713,032 -21.6 36,746 143,470 -74.4
Russia 524,487 394,509 32.9 67,645 39,070 73.1
Germany 398,357 473,562 -15.9 - 74,505 -
Poland 397,945 325,150 22.4 23,820 50,064 -52.4

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-August 2025

