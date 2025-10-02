Turkey’s scrap imports down 9.4 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 29.1 percent year on year and by 5.5 percent month on month to 1.39 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $504.25 million, down 37.5 percent year on year and 6.7 percent month on month.
In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 12.25 million mt, down 9.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 19.4 percent to $4.60 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey imported 2.31 million mt of scrap from the US, down 21.1 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 1.96 million mt in the given period, up 8.1 year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.43 million mt of scrap, down 1.5 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-August period are as follows:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-August 2025
|January-August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|US
|2,315,450
|2,936,183
|-21.1
|313,033
|469,228
|-33.3
|Netherlands
|1,962,936
|1,815,097
|8.1
|217,186
|367,316
|-40.9
|UK
|1,434,335
|1,456,173
|-1.5
|176,402
|99,012
|78.2
|Belgium
|967,175
|867,901
|11.4
|151,784
|116,469
|30.3
|Denmark
|639,618
|663,187
|-3.6
|68,319
|83,122
|-17.8
|Romania
|617,742
|607,462
|1.7
|73,697
|77,284
|-4.6
|Lithuania
|558,829
|713,032
|-21.6
|36,746
|143,470
|-74.4
|Russia
|524,487
|394,509
|32.9
|67,645
|39,070
|73.1
|Germany
|398,357
|473,562
|-15.9
|-
|74,505
|-
|Poland
|397,945
|325,150
|22.4
|23,820
|50,064
|-52.4
Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-August 2025