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US becomes Turkey’s top scrap supplier in January-April 2026 as imports rise slightly

Monday, 01 June 2026 12:21:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 14.7 percent month on month and decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to 1.86 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $724.20 million, increased by 17.0 percent month on month and increased by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 6.59 million mt, increasing by 0.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 1.5 percent to $2.51 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - Last 12 months

In the January-April period of 2025, Turkey’s largest scrap import sources were mainly the Netherlands, the US, the UK, Belgium and Denmark, while the ranking shifted in favor of the US in the same period of 2026. Imports from the US increased by 34 percent year on year to 1.41 million mt, making it the largest supplier, while imports from the Netherlands, last year’s leading source, fell by 26.6 percent to 861,246 mt. The UK maintained its third-place position with a 4.4 percent increase, while the 65.6 percent rise in imports from Romania to 527,788 mt was notable. By contrast, declines of 28.1 percent and 24.4 percent in imports from Belgium and Germany, respectively, limited the overall increase.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-April period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
US  1,414,758   1,055,808   34.0   433,357   279,418   55.1 
Netherlands  861,246   1,173,945   -26.6   271,386   331,141   -18.0 
UK  715,028   685,142   4.4   231,095   227,524   1.6 
Romania  527,788   318,650   65.6   148,089   104,203   42.1 
Belgium  388,083   539,903   -28.1   130,210   129,484   0.6 
Denmark  381,210   398,469   -4.3   57,439   117,179   -51.0 
Lithuania  369,714   295,505   25.1   70,363   87,859   -19.9 
Russia  261,480   235,661   11.0   97,425   53,830   81.0 
France  245,045   228,945   7.0   84,831   86,586   -2.0 
Germany  183,205   242,452   -24.4   56,660   121,707   -53.4 

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-April 2026


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

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