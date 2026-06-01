US becomes Turkey’s top scrap supplier in January-April 2026 as imports rise slightly

In April this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 14.7 percent month on month and decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to 1.86 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $724.20 million, increased by 17.0 percent month on month and increased by 0.6 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 6.59 million mt, increasing by 0.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 1.5 percent to $2.51 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - Last 12 months

In the January-April period of 2025, Turkey’s largest scrap import sources were mainly the Netherlands, the US, the UK, Belgium and Denmark, while the ranking shifted in favor of the US in the same period of 2026. Imports from the US increased by 34 percent year on year to 1.41 million mt, making it the largest supplier, while imports from the Netherlands, last year’s leading source, fell by 26.6 percent to 861,246 mt. The UK maintained its third-place position with a 4.4 percent increase, while the 65.6 percent rise in imports from Romania to 527,788 mt was notable. By contrast, declines of 28.1 percent and 24.4 percent in imports from Belgium and Germany, respectively, limited the overall increase.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-April period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 1,414,758 1,055,808 34.0 433,357 279,418 55.1 Netherlands 861,246 1,173,945 -26.6 271,386 331,141 -18.0 UK 715,028 685,142 4.4 231,095 227,524 1.6 Romania 527,788 318,650 65.6 148,089 104,203 42.1 Belgium 388,083 539,903 -28.1 130,210 129,484 0.6 Denmark 381,210 398,469 -4.3 57,439 117,179 -51.0 Lithuania 369,714 295,505 25.1 70,363 87,859 -19.9 Russia 261,480 235,661 11.0 97,425 53,830 81.0 France 245,045 228,945 7.0 84,831 86,586 -2.0 Germany 183,205 242,452 -24.4 56,660 121,707 -53.4

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-April 2026