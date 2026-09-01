Turkey's scrap imports recover in January-July 2026 amid strong US and Romanian shipments

In July this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 12.7 percent year on year and by 4.5 percent month on month to 1.66 million mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $690.31 million, up 27.7 percent year on year and 5.0 percent month on month.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 11.33 million mt, up 4.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 8.7 percent to $4.45 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's scrap imports - last 12 months

By supplier, the most notable development was the renewed strength of the US. Imports from the US increased by 10.6 percent year on year to 2.21 million mt, allowing the country to maintain its position as by far Turkey's largest scrap supplier. In July, US-origin imports also rose by 57.7 percent to 440,840 mt, strongly supporting the monthly performance.

By contrast, imports from the Netherlands decreased by 21.6 percent to 1.37 million mt, marking one of the most significant declines among traditional suppliers. Imports from the UK increased by only 1.2 percent in the January-July period to 1.27 million mt, while the 53.3 percent decline in July shipments from the country was notable.

On the growth side, Romania, Lithuania, Russia, France and Bulgaria stood out. Imports from Romania increased by 66 percent to 903,165 mt, while July shipments from the country also rose by 122.9 percent year on year. Imports from Lithuania increased by 18 percent to 616,134 mt, with a very strong 352.4 percent rise recorded in July. Although imports from Russia increased by 23.4 percent to 563,918 mt in the January-July period, they declined by 15.6 percent in July. The 27.1 percent increase in imports from France to 360,043 mt and the 120.1 percent rise in imports from Bulgaria to 229,154 mt were also among the notable changes in the supply structure.

Overall, the data show a limited but visible recovery in Turkey's scrap imports in the first seven months of the year. This increase was supported particularly by stronger purchases from the US, Romania, Lithuania, Russia and France, while declines in imports from the Netherlands and Poland limited the overall rise. In July, import volume increased by 12.7 percent year on year to 1.66 million mt, indicating that import demand remained strong during the summer period.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,213,978 2,002,417 10.6 440,840 279,471 57.7 Netherlands 1,368,343 1,745,750 -21.6 165,860 243,068 -31.8 UK 1,272,588 1,257,938 1.2 155,805 333,644 -53.3 Romania 903,165 544,045 66.0 152,893 68,593 122.9 Belgium 819,298 815,391 0.5 80,632 74,527 8.2 Denmark 645,484 571,299 13.0 81,823 74,399 10.0 Lithuania 616,134 522,083 18.0 162,764 35,976 352.4 Russia 563,918 456,841 23.4 84,357 99,998 -15.6 Germany 371,433 398,357 -6.8 51,812 56,635 -8.5 France 360,043 283,255 27.1 54,604 - -

Shares in Turkey's scrap imports - January-July 2026