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MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 19-25, 2026

Monday, 02 November 2026 10:16:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 19-25 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip, and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, week on week, respectively. 

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.6 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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