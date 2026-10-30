 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Angang...

Angang Steel's net loss expands to RMB 4.034 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

Friday, 30 October 2026 09:51:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Angang Steel Company Limited (Angang Steel) has announced that its net loss amounted to RMB 4.04 billion ($600 million) in the January-September period this year, with the net loss expanding further compared to a net loss of RMB 2.04 billion recorded in the same period last year. In the given period, Angang Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 69.9 billion ($10.4 billion), down 4.46 percent year on year.

In the July-September period, Angang Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 24 billion ($3.6 billion), down 2.23 percent year on year, while posted a net loss of RMB 1.99 billion ($300 million), compared to a net loss of RMB 896 million recorded in the same period last year. 

The company stated that the earnings decline was mainly driven by the oversupply in steel market, weak steel prices, higher raw material and fuel costs, and a narrowed price spread between procurement and sales.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

Shanxi Coking Coal sees 40.89 percent rise in net profit in Jan-Sept 2026

30 Oct | Steel News

Hunan Valin Steel posts a net profit of RMB 250 million in Jan-Sept 2026

30 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore in China fluctuates in limited range, but some positive bias seen today amid gains in steel moods

29 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China wire rod prices remain stable, unlikely to fall in near future

29 Oct | Longs and Billet

Shanxi Coking's net profit amounts to RMB 70.5 million in Jan-Sept, shifting from loss to profit

29 Oct | Steel News

Sansteel Minguang posts net loss of RMB 626 million for Jan-Sept 2026

29 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 20.45 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

29 Oct | Steel News

Ex-China billet prices edge down amid higher freight rates and weak buying interest

28 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China CRC prices stable, domestic market faces downward pressure

28 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel pipe prices move sideways amid cautious market sentiment

28 Oct | Tube and Pipe