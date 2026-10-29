Shanxi Coking's net profit amounts to RMB 70.5 million in Jan-Sept, shifting from loss to profit

Shanxi Province-based major Chinese coking producer Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd. (Shanxi Coking) has announced that it recorded operating revenue of RMB 5.06 billion in the January-September period this year, up 10.35 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 70.5 million ($10.5 million) compared to a net loss of RMB 50.05 million ($7.4 million) recorded in the same period last year.

In the July-September period, Shanxi Coking recorded operating revenue of RMB 1.96 billion ($290 million), up 43.72 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 85.1 million ($12.7 million), compared to a net profit of RMB 27.6 million ($4.1 million) recorded in the same period last year.