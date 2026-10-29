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Sansteel Minguang posts net loss of RMB 626 million for Jan-Sept 2026

Thursday, 29 October 2026 11:05:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steelmaker Sansteel Minguang Co., Ltd. has announced that in the first nine months of this year, its operating revenue amounted to RMB 33.04 billion ($4.9 billion), down 0.69 percent year on year, while it recorded a net loss of RMB 626 million ($93.2 million), compared to a net profit of RMB 184 million in the same period last year.

In the July-September period, Sansteel Minguang recorded operating revenue of RMB 10.1 billion ($1.5 billion), down 10.22 percent year on year, while posting a net loss of RMB 434 million ($64.6 million), compared to a net profit of RMB 46.2 million recorded in the same period last year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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