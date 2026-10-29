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CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 20.45 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Thursday, 29 October 2026 11:03:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestically produced iron ore, and ferrous scrap increased by 20.45 percent, 16.66 percent, 0.15 percent, and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the purchase costs of imported iron ore fines declined by 1.31 percent year on year, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In September this year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and imported iron ore rose by 15.98 percent, 13.64 percent, and 0.36 percent, respectively, while the weighted-average purchase costs of domestically produced iron ore fines (dry basis) and ferrous scrap declined by 0.64 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively, month on month.

$1 = RMB 6.7147

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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