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CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China up 13.82 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

Thursday, 27 August 2026 10:25:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, the weighted-average purchase costs in China of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore fines and ferrous scrap increased by 13.82 percent, 11.85 percent, 2.06 percent, 1.03 percent and 0.59 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In July this year, the weighted-average purchase costs of coking coal and metallurgical coke increased by 8.42 percent and 8.07 percent month on month, while the weighted-average purchase costs of Chinese domestic production iron ore fines (dry basis), import iron ore and ferrous scrap declined by 2.43 percent, 4.69 percent and 1.09 percent, month on month, respectively.

Tags: Met Coke Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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