Production halted at three Shanxi Coking Coal mines

Shanxi Province-based coal producer Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Shanxi Coking Coal) announced that the mining licenses and safety production licenses for its affiliated Xiqu Mine, Zhenchengdi Mine, and Malan Mine have recently expired. Xiqu Mine suspended operations on July 23, 2026, while Zhenchengdi Mine and Malan Mine suspended operations on July 27.

Xiqu Mine, Zhenchengdi Mine, and Malan Mine are all subsidiaries of the company, with a combined approved annual production capacity of 8.2 million mt, accounting for 17.23 percent of the company's total approved capacity. At present, the company is taking active measures, coordinating with the relevant administrative authorities, and making every effort to complete the licensing procedures.

The mining licenses for Xiqu Mine and Malan Mine were completed on July 27, and the company is now proceeding with the safety production license procedures. Meanwhile, Zhenchengdi Mine is simultaneously processing both its mining license and safety production license applications. Once the relevant licensing procedures for the above-mentioned mines are completed, the company will promptly organize an orderly resumption of production. The company stated that the temporary suspension of these mines is not expected to have a material adverse impact on its production or operating results.