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China’s coal imports decrease by 3.2 percent in January-May 2026

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 09:29:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, China’s coal imports (all types) totaled 182.623 million mt, down 3.2 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In May alone, China’s coal imports amounted to 33.265 million mt, down 0.6 percent month on month, while down 7.7 percent year on year.

In 2026, domestic coal production has remained at high levels, with major producing regions such as the provinces of Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi continuing to increase outputs. As a result, volumes of import coal have been replaced by domestic coal. Meanwhile, domestic coal prices have had a certain advantage over international coal prices, which has also helped curb demand for coal imports to some extent.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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