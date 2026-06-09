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China’s NDRC: Coking coal prices to rise further in June

Tuesday, 09 June 2026 09:34:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

According to the Price Monitoring Center of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the coking coal market in May saw an overall price rise, driven by supply contraction, demand support and market sentiment.

As for June, although the construction steel sector is entering its off-season and molten iron output may peak and decline gradually, the impact of coal mine accidents at the end of May continues to be felt, with the pace of recovery of supply remaining slow. Market optimism remains strong and coking coal prices are expected to stay firm. A survey of major domestic coking coal producers and coking enterprises conducted by the Price Monitoring Center showed that the coking coal price expectation index for June stands at 86.0 percent, up 7.2 percentage points from the previous month, continuing to remain above the 50 percent threshold, signaling that the majority of market players continues to hold a bullish outlook for June.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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