Shanxi Coking Coal sees 40.89 percent rise in net profit in Jan-Sept 2026

Shanxi Province-based coal producer Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group (Shanxi Coking Coal) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 27.56 billion ($4.1 billion) in the January-September period this year, up 1.42 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 2.02 billion ($300 million) in the given period, up 40.89 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Shanxi Coking Coal registered an operating revenue of RMB 9.5 billion ($1.4 billion) in the July-September period this year, up 4.49 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 783 million ($116.5 million) in the given period, up 86.41 percent year on year.

The company stated that the profit growth was mainly driven by a year-on-year increase in coal product selling prices, the sale of production capacity at the Xiqu Mine, and a year-on-year decrease in financial expenses.