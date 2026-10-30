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Shanxi Coking Coal sees 40.89 percent rise in net profit in Jan-Sept 2026

Friday, 30 October 2026 09:51:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Shanxi Province-based coal producer Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group (Shanxi Coking Coal) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 27.56 billion ($4.1 billion) in the January-September period this year, up 1.42 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 2.02 billion ($300 million) in the given period, up 40.89 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Shanxi Coking Coal registered an operating revenue of RMB 9.5 billion ($1.4 billion) in the July-September period this year, up 4.49 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 783 million ($116.5 million) in the given period, up 86.41 percent year on year.

The company stated that the profit growth was mainly driven by a year-on-year increase in coal product selling prices, the sale of production capacity at the Xiqu Mine, and a year-on-year decrease in financial expenses.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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