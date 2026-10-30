Hunan Valin Steel posts a net profit of RMB 250 million in Jan-Sept 2026

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Steel Co., Ltd. announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 250 million ($37.2 million) in the January-September period this year, down 90.04 percent year on year. In the given period, Valin Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 92 billion ($13.7 billion), down 2.74 percent year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Valin Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 31.1 billion ($4.6 billion), down 2.25 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 24.6 million ($3.66 million), down 96.77 percent year on year.