 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU clears Trasteel's Magona acquisition as unions agree workforce transfer

Friday, 02 October 2026 14:30:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

European antitrust authorities have approved Trasteel's acquisition of Liberty Magona's coated steel plant in Piombino, Italy, allowing the transaction to advance toward ownership transfer and the gradual restoration of full operations, according to Italy's Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT).

Agreement covers all 371 workers

Following talks on September 30, Trasteel and unions Fim, Fiom and Uilm reached an agreement providing for all 371 employees to transfer to Trasteel Magona Srl effective October 1. Trasteel decided to proceed despite Greensill's outstanding signature, following assurances from its legal advisers regarding the procedure.

The agreement envisages reduced working hours supported by income compensation during the initial restart, with Trasteel advancing the payments to employees. Unions expect production to resume gradually in the fourth quarter as incoming coils become available, while the company confirmed commitments to maintenance and the relocation of the Tamac service center to Piombino in the coming months.

Latest step in Magona's recovery

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, a preliminary agreement for Magona's transfer emerged in May, followed by Trasteel's lease agreement for the Piombino operations, signed on June 30 as a preparatory step toward acquisition and aimed at safeguarding production continuity and employment.

Magona has an annual production capacity of 630,000 mt of galvanized and pre-painted flat steel, supplying the construction, automotive, household appliance and general industrial sectors.

Tags: European Union Steelmaking M&A 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Former Duferco Danish Steel plant put up for sale

22 Sep | Steel News

Bekaert agrees to transfer Macchiareddu cord production site to Italy's Nuova Icom

10 Sep | Steel News

HKM restructures management to accelerate integration into Salzgitter Group and EAF project

20 Aug | Steel News

Derichebourg completes acquisition of Germany-based Scholz following EC approval

03 Aug | Steel News

Jindal Group maintains interest in Liberty Galați after second auction fails to attract bids

17 Jul | Steel News

Salzgitter completes HKM acquisition, targets 90% emissions reduction at Duisburg

10 Jul | Steel News

Sülzle Stahlpartner expands reinforcing steel and bored pile operations

07 Jul | Steel News

Trasteel signs lease agreement for Liberty Magona's Piombino operations

03 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal France nationalization bill advances to Senate

16 Jun | Steel News

German recycling associations BDSV and VDM unite to form Circular Metal Association

15 Jun | Steel News