ArcelorMittal France nationalization bill advances to Senate

France’s National Assembly has adopted a bill aimed at nationalizing ArcelorMittal France, reviving a politically sensitive debate over the future of the country’s steel industry and industrial sovereignty.

According to the official legislative file, the bill was adopted without amendment by the National Assembly on June 11, 2026, and has been transmitted to the Senate for further consideration.

ArcelorMittal France operates around 40 sites in the country, including major steelmaking facilities in Dunkirk and Fos-sur-Mer. The nationalization proposal has been backed by employees and left-wing lawmakers concerned about the future of domestic steelmaking capacity.

Senate approval still required

The bill has not yet become law. It must still pass through the Senate, which previously rejected an earlier version of the proposal in February 2026.

According to the legislative text, the proposed framework would establish an administrative commission responsible for determining the purchase value of ArcelorMittal France if nationalization proceeds.

ArcelorMittal opposes nationalization

ArcelorMittal has opposed the proposal, arguing that separating its French operations from the wider group would worsen the situation of the sites. The company has also pointed to major investments made in France in recent years.

The debate comes as France and the wider European steel sector face pressure from weak demand, global overcapacity, high energy costs and the need to finance decarbonization projects.

Steel remains central to French industrial policy

Supporters of the bill argue that the steel industry is strategically important for France’s manufacturing base, energy transition, infrastructure and defense needs.

The future of ArcelorMittal’s French operations has therefore become part of a broader political discussion over how far the state should intervene to preserve strategic industrial assets.