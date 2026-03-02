French Senate rejects proposal to nationalize ArcelorMittal France

The French Senate has voted against a draft law that sought to nationalize steelmaker ArcelorMittal France, marking a significant political decision regarding the future of the country’s steel industry.

The draft law was examined by the Senate Finance Committee and proposed transferring ownership of ArcelorMittal’s French steel operations, including major northern facilities and associated jobs, to the French state. However, after review and debate, the Senate rejected the nationalization measure, concluding that it would not effectively address the fundamental challenges facing the steel sector.

The finance committee of France’s National Assembly had previously approved a bill introduced by the La France Insoumise party to nationalize the French assets of ArcelorMittal, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Committee report emphasizes structural, not ownership, issues

In a report presented to the Senate, members of the Senate Finance Committee argued that the difficulties confronting the steel industry, such as declining demand, global overcapacity, high energy costs and competitiveness pressures, stem from broader economic and market forces rather than being solvable through ownership changes. Forced nationalization was seen by the committee as unlikely to reverse these trends or strengthen long-term viability.

The committee noted that, although nationalization powers are constitutionally available, previous interventions in other sectors were carried out through negotiated market mechanisms rather than expropriation. The analysis emphasized that preserving competitiveness and encouraging investment would be more impactful than a compulsory state takeover.

The rejection underscores wider debate in France and across Europe about how best to support strategic industries in the face of global pressures. Lawmakers and industry stakeholders have expressed concern over competitive disadvantages relative to producers outside the EU, driven by factors such as energy costs, regulatory burdens and market shifts.

While nationalization had garnered some support from unions and political groups arguing for strategic sovereignty, opponents warned of the financial and managerial risks associated with forced state ownership, and questioned its effectiveness in strengthening long-term industrial competitiveness.

Next steps for French steel policy

With the nationalization proposal rejected, attention is likely to shift toward alternative industrial policies aimed at revitalizing steel production through investment incentives, competitiveness measures, trade defense policies and structural reforms. The Senate report and debate may influence future legislative efforts to bolster France’s industrial base without altering ownership structures.