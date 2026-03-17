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SMS Group to supply bloom caster to China’s Xiangtan Iron & Steel

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 12:39:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to German plantmaker SMS Group, Chinese steel producer Xiangtan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. has awarded the company a contract to supply a new SMS Concast four-strand bloom caster for its existing BOF shop in Xiangtan city. Commissioning of the new bloom caster is scheduled for the end of December 2026.

The plantmaker stated that the new caster will enable Xiangtan Iron & Steel to produce ultra-high-quality blooms in two section sizes, with maximum dimensions of 450 mm × 530 mm and 395 mm × 410 mm. The equipment will incorporate advanced and customized technological features designed to meet strict product quality and performance requirements.

According to SMS Group, the project holds strategic importance for both parties. For Xiangtan Iron & Steel, the investment will expand its capabilities in the production of high-end special bar quality (SBQ) blooms, targeting growing demand from the automotive industry, the green power sector and other high-specification end markets.

Meanwhile, the plantmaker emphasized that the project reinforces its position in technically demanding bloom caster applications. SMS Group noted that, with this order, it has achieved the largest bloom size among its global references currently in operation, including jumbo rounds or blooms cast on both curved and vertical casters.

SMS Group added that both parties will continue close cooperation throughout the engineering, procurement and commissioning phases to ensure the successful completion of the project and the achievement of all performance targets.


Tags: Semis China Far East Steelmaking 

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