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India’s Tata Steel and Chinese university ink R&D pact for low-carbon steelmaking

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 12:37:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited and the University of Science and Technology, Beijing (USTB), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance research and development in low-carbon steelmaking technologies., a company statement said on Tuesday, March 17.

The collaboration brings together industrial capabilities and academic research to address the growing need for sustainable steel production, it said.

Under the agreement, teams from Tata Steel, Tata Steel Research and Innovation Limited, and USTB will jointly work on four key areas - scrap-based steelmaking, steel waste valorization, end-product performance, and carbon capture and utilization technologies. These areas are central to reducing emissions across the steel value chain while maintaining product quality and performance, the company statement said.

A key component of the collaboration will be the use of USTB’s experimental and pilot-scale facilities to test and validate emerging technologies. This approach is expected to accelerate the transition from research to industrial application, addressing one of the primary challenges in low-carbon steelmaking.

The collaboration will combine USTB’s expertise in metallurgy and materials science with Tata Steel’s operational and engineering strengths. The objective is to move beyond conceptual research and towards practical implementation of low-carbon processes in steel manufacturing, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization Tata Steel 

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