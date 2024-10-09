India’s Tata Steel Limited and CSIR-NIIST ink pact to reduce carbon emission from steelmaking

India’s Tata Steel Limited has inked a pact with the Council of Scientific Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) for technical collaboration to reduce carbon emission from steelmaking, according to a Tata Steel Limited statement on Wednesday, October 9.

CSIR-NIIST is a laboratory under the Indian government’s Centre for Scientific Research (CSIR).

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tata Steel Limited and CSIR-NIIST, technologies will be developed to reduce carbon emissions by either storing or reducing them, so that the captured carbon dioxide does not enter the atmosphere, the statement said.