 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Tata Steel Limited and CSIR-NIIST ink pact to reduce carbon emission from steelmaking

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 13:51:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has inked a pact with the Council of Scientific Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) for technical collaboration to reduce carbon emission from steelmaking, according to a Tata Steel Limited statement on Wednesday, October 9.

CSIR-NIIST is a laboratory under the Indian government’s Centre for Scientific Research (CSIR).

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Tata Steel Limited and CSIR-NIIST, technologies will be developed to reduce carbon emissions by either storing or reducing them, so that the captured carbon dioxide does not enter the atmosphere, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Decarbonization Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel and Welspun Corp jointly develop hydrogen-compliant steel pipes

05 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel successfully uses biomass in ferrochrome production

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel launches ‘carbon bank’ to convert CO2 reduction into assets

11 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel and Welspun Corp jointly develop hydrogen-compliant steel pipes

05 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel successfully uses biomass in ferrochrome production

22 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel launches ‘carbon bank’ to convert CO2 reduction into assets

11 Jul | Steel News