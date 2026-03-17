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Danieli to supply billet welder to Turkey’s Ekinciler

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 12:42:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Turkish steel producer Ekinciler Demir Celik has awarded the company a contract to supply a sixth-generation horizontal billet welder for its rolling mill in Turkey, with start-up scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

The plantmaker stated that the new billet welder will enable head-to-tail billet joining, allowing Ekinciler to implement the first endless rolling operation in Turkey. According to Danieli, the system is designed to deliver productivity of up to 180 mt per hour, while ensuring smooth integration with the existing rolling mill layout, minimizing downtime and improving overall plant performance.

K Welding technology to enhance efficiency and yield

Danieli stated that the supplied unit will feature its sixth-generation K Welding technology, engineered for fully automatic operation and continuous billet feeding into the rolling mill. The plantmaker noted that the system enables the production of an “endless” billet strand by eliminating billet gaps and reducing the formation of short bars on the cooling bed, thereby increasing material yield and lowering operational costs.

The plantmaker also emphasized that the new billet welder will support Ekinciler Demir Celik’s sustainability objectives, as it is expected to reduce energy consumption per ton of rolled product, minimize material waste and lower indirect emissions linked to reheating and billet handling.


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Ekinciler 

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