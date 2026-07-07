Sülzle Stahlpartner expands reinforcing steel and bored pile operations

Germany-based steel distributor Sülzle Stahlpartner has announced that it has expanded its branch network by taking over the business operations of steel wholesaler Eisen Grader GmbH in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, effective July 1, 2026. Eisen Grader will continue to operate as a branch of Sülzle Stahlpartner.

The acquisition includes the full integration of Eisen Grader’s existing service portfolio, comprising reinforcing steel trading, structural steel bending and bored pile production.

Acquisition strengthens nationwide network

According to the company, customers will benefit from Sülzle’s nationwide network, enhanced delivery availability and more efficient logistics. The partnership is also expected to secure the long-term future of the site and support its further development.

Heinrich Sülzle, managing partner of the Sülzle Group, stated that the new branch strengthens the company’s presence while expanding its bored pile production capacity by establishing a second production location alongside its existing facility in Dessau-Roßlau.