Sülzle Stahlpartner expands distribution network by acquiring RH Stahl-Vertriebs

Germany-based steel distributor Sülzle Stahlpartner has announced the acquisition of RH Stahl-Vertriebs GmbH in Pfalzfeld, marking another key step in the company’s expansion strategy.

The Pfalzfeld location is considered strategically important for strengthening the company’s nationwide branch network. Sülzle plans to invest in the site to offer new opportunities for employees, enhanced service for regional customers, and closer cooperation with national business partners.

Strengthening regional footprint

With the addition of the Pfalzfeld branch, Sülzle will maintain the full-service portfolio and established customer relationships of RH Stahl-Vertriebs, covering reinforcing steel supply, cutting and bending services, and construction by-products.

This acquisition follows Sülzle’s July 2025 takeover of the reinforcing steel division of WesterwaldStahl GmbH in Ransbach-Baumbach, as SteelOrbis reported previously.

Together, the Pfalzfeld and Ransbach-Baumbach locations significantly strengthen Sülzle’s sales network and customer reach across Rhineland-Palatinate, enabling more efficient logistics and service delivery.

Focus on innovation and sustainability

Sülzle Stahlpartner continues to emphasize innovative, climate-friendly solutions in the structural steel sector. The company sees sustainability and modernization as key to its long-term competitiveness and contribution to the decarbonization of construction supply chains.

In recent years, Sülzle has supplied materials for major national infrastructure projects, including Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 3 and the A3 Steigerwald Autobahn expansion, delivering up to 40,000 mt of reinforcing steel.