Germany’s Sülzle Stahlpartner expands network with reinforcing steel unit acquisition

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 14:49:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based steel distributor Sülzle Stahlpartner has announced that it will acquire the reinforcing steel division of German structural steel and reinforcing steel producer WesterwaldStahl GmbH, located in Ransbach-Baumbach, Rhineland-Palatinate. The strategic move aims to bolster the company’s regional service capacity.

The acquisition will allow Sülzle Stahlpartner to expand operations in the Westerwald and Rhineland regions and surrounding areas in western Germany and to provide innovative and sustainable steel solutions for the construction industry nationwide.

Ransbach-Baumbach site to remain independent

Despite the acquisition, the Ransbach-Baumbach branch will continue to operate independently under the Sülzle Stahlpartner umbrella. The branch will serve as a complementary unit to the company’s nationwide rebar bending and steel trading network.

“With Ransbach-Baumbach, we are closing an important gap in our network and can supply our customers even faster and more flexibly,” Heinrich Sülzle, managing partner of the Sülzle Group, said, emphasizing the significance of the deal.


Tags: Rebar Longs Germany European Union Steelmaking M&A 

