German recycling associations BDSV and VDM unite to form Circular Metal Association

The German Steel Recycling and Disposal Association (BDSV) and the German Association of Metal Traders and Recyclers (VDM) have announced that they have signed a merger agreement, establishing the legal foundation for the creation of the Circular Metal Association (CMA).

The new organization will serve as the unified representative of Germany’s steel and metal recycling industry at national, European and international levels.

Merger expected to take effect in coming weeks

The merger will become effective once it is registered in the association register, a process that is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Until then, both organizations will continue operating under their existing structures.

Following registration, BDSV and VDM will cease to exist as independent legal entities, with all rights, obligations and memberships transferred to the CMA.

CMA to represent the full recycling value chain

The Circular Metal Association will represent the entire value chain of steel and metal recycling, including collection, processing, trading and supply to the metalworking industry. Its scope will also cover the trade of primary metals, ferroalloys and special metals.

According to the associations, the CMA aims to strengthen the sector’s representation before German policymakers as well as European institutions, including the European Parliament and the European Commission. The organization will also represent the industry within international bodies such as Recycling Europe and the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR).